HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County plans to raise its COVID-19 threat level back to red, the highest level as the county reports rising cases in the past week.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo has called a press conference on Monday afternoon to announce the raise of the threat level, as well as the county’s effort to provide local school districts with COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

This comes as new cases have continued to skyrocket due to the omicron variant. The positivity rate in Harris County is 34.6%, with over 1,050 new cases per 100,000 people. About 17.3% of those hospitalized in the county are in intensive care, well above the average of 15%.

Level 1 is described as “severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19” in the county and public health facilities are being “strained or exceeded.” It calls for unvaccinated residents to minimize contact with others and avoid leaving home except for essential needs.

It asks both unvaccinated and vaccinated residents to wear masks indoors and avoid large gatherings.