HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County is celebrating the success of its newly launched ‘Uplift Harris Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, while honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

In a press release issued on Monday, the civil rights leader birthday, the county says they have received over 48,000 applications within its first three days of intake for the initiative. Harris County Public Health says Dr. King was a strong advocate for guaranteed income programs.

In 1967 King wrote, “The solution to poverty is to abolish it directly by a now widely discussed measure: the guaranteed income […] The dignity of the individual will flourish when the decisions concerning his life are in his own hands, when he has the assurance that his income is stable and certain, and when he knows that he has the means to seek self-improvement.”

Applications for Uplift Harris opened on Friday, Jan. 12 and will close Friday, Feb. 2 at midnight. The program will give nearly 2,000 eligible families $500 for 18 months to help pay for essential needs like rent, groceries health care and other vital items.

“Dr. King’s visionary call for economic justice, fair housing, and anti-poverty programs marked a significant turning point in the civil rights movement,” said Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis. “I can think of no better way to build on and honor Dr. King’s legacy than to take decisive action, recognizing the simplest and most effective solution to poverty is to eliminate it. In Harris County, we will continue to fight to ensure every family has access to resources and the opportunities they need to thrive.”

Applications will not be on a first come first served basis. The selection process will pick residents from the top ten high poverty zip codes that include 77026, 77028, 77033, 77050, 77051, 77060, 77081, 77091, 77093, and 77547.

“Let us all take a moment today to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, and the profound changes he brought forward that make the United States more equitable as a result. We should all strive to embody the principles that Dr. King championed and work together toward a more just and inclusive society,” says HCPH Executive Director Barbie Robinson. “This pilot program is a shining example of those ideals.”

Those who are interested in applying can click here.