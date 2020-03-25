Harris County’s Stay Home, Work Safe order explained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Harris County residents are now under a ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Bottom line, the order means that people should stay home except for essential needs. Officials are making sure everyone understands this is not a lockdown. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations are all still open. Restaurants can still serve customers take out, delivery and drive through options.

BREAKING: I've just issued a Stay Home-Work Safe Order for Harris County residents effective midnight tonight. Folks should stay home except for essential needs. This moment in history will define our future. History will say we prioritized human life. pic.twitter.com/Wnn22uZXNq — Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) March 24, 2020

Another question many people have is 'Who can still work under this order?' The answer is essential employees. There are sixteen sectors of the workforce that are considered essential which includes people in the transportation industry, health care, communication and the food industry to name a few.

The Order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight & lasts until April 3 unless modified.



Essential businesses can remain open. The #StayHomeWorkSafe Order exempts essential workers covered in 16 CISA categories. The list of critical business can be found https://t.co/hTwsL9Eqsa pic.twitter.com/MJgnATFpiv — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) March 24, 2020

If you're wondering how the order will be enforced, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo explains his approach here.

“We’re going to use common sense. We’re going to use courtesy and we are going to ask people when we think they are doing something in violation of this order, we are going to ask people to comply and we believe by using some compassion and quite frankly some common courtesy that we will be able to be just fine," explained Acevedo.

Houston Fire Chief Peña is asking for people to only call 9-1-1 for true emergencies and if someone is experiencing flu-like symptoms to let the call taker know so the fire fighters can be prepared.

As of now, there are 284 total cases of COVID-19 in the Houston area.