HOUSTON (KIAH) — No matter how strong the economy is in the Houston area, its benefits aren’t felt by all residents.

“Despite the region’s remarkable economic growth, many families face near insurmountable odds of breaking out of the vicious cycle of generational poverty,” Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said.

Ellis and other county leaders have come up with a plan they hope will change that, and they’re unveiling it on Thursday.

They’ll formally announce Harris PROSPERS at an event at Youth Education Town at Finnigan Park that runs from 5-6:30 p.m. today.

PROSPERS stands for Pathways to Realize Opportunity, Security, Potential, Equity, Resilience, and Safety, and a press release from county leaders say it will try “to ensure everyone has a safe roof over their heads, an income floor to support basic needs, and access to good jobs that pay a living wage.”

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones also played a key role in developing Harris PROSPERS, and she and Ellis will be at today’s unveiling event.

Harris Public Health Executive Director Dr. Barbie Robinson, Dr. Jo Estrada from Harris County Community Services, and Linda Morales of the Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation are also scheduled to make appearances.