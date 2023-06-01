HOUSTON (KIAH) — With June 1 marking the beginning of hurricane season, many are preparing their cars and homes to make sure they are prepared in the event of a storm. Pet parents should also keep in mind that this is also Pet Preparedness Month.

The Houston Humane Society hopes that pet owners create a pet safety plan ahead of an emergency.

Credit: Houston Humane Society

To help prepare your pets for hurricane season, here’s what you can do:

  • Make sure your pet is microchipped
  • Make sure your pet is up to date on their vaccines
  • Have copies handy of your pet’s vet records
  • Make sure your pet has a 2-week supply of food, water and any medication
  • Make a list of pet-friendly places of refuge in case of evacuation
Credit: Houston Humane Society

Never leave your pets behind. Keep a checklist updated to make sure your pet is ready to evacuate:

  • a collar with ID attached
  • pet carrier in an appropriate size for your pet
  • Litter box and litter for feline family members
  • Cleaning supplies such as puppy pads, pet waste bags, disinfectant
  • Portable food and water bowls
  • Your pet’s favorite toy or blanket

If a storm causes your pet to be in danger outside, provide your pet with a safe and dry area indoors. If you cannot bring your pets inside, make sure they’re safe, covered on higher ground with a way to protect them from high winds.

Credit: Houston Humane Society