HOUSTON (KIAH) — With June 1 marking the beginning of hurricane season, many are preparing their cars and homes to make sure they are prepared in the event of a storm. Pet parents should also keep in mind that this is also Pet Preparedness Month.
The Houston Humane Society hopes that pet owners create a pet safety plan ahead of an emergency.
To help prepare your pets for hurricane season, here’s what you can do:
- Make sure your pet is microchipped
- Make sure your pet is up to date on their vaccines
- Have copies handy of your pet’s vet records
- Make sure your pet has a 2-week supply of food, water and any medication
- Make a list of pet-friendly places of refuge in case of evacuation
Never leave your pets behind. Keep a checklist updated to make sure your pet is ready to evacuate:
- a collar with ID attached
- pet carrier in an appropriate size for your pet
- Litter box and litter for feline family members
- Cleaning supplies such as puppy pads, pet waste bags, disinfectant
- Portable food and water bowls
- Your pet’s favorite toy or blanket
If a storm causes your pet to be in danger outside, provide your pet with a safe and dry area indoors. If you cannot bring your pets inside, make sure they’re safe, covered on higher ground with a way to protect them from high winds.