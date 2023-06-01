HOUSTON (KIAH) — With June 1 marking the beginning of hurricane season, many are preparing their cars and homes to make sure they are prepared in the event of a storm. Pet parents should also keep in mind that this is also Pet Preparedness Month.

The Houston Humane Society hopes that pet owners create a pet safety plan ahead of an emergency.

To help prepare your pets for hurricane season, here’s what you can do:

Make sure your pet is microchipped

Make sure your pet is up to date on their vaccines

Have copies handy of your pet’s vet records

Make sure your pet has a 2-week supply of food, water and any medication

Make a list of pet-friendly places of refuge in case of evacuation

Never leave your pets behind. Keep a checklist updated to make sure your pet is ready to evacuate:

a collar with ID attached

pet carrier in an appropriate size for your pet

Litter box and litter for feline family members

Cleaning supplies such as puppy pads, pet waste bags, disinfectant

Portable food and water bowls

Your pet’s favorite toy or blanket

If a storm causes your pet to be in danger outside, provide your pet with a safe and dry area indoors. If you cannot bring your pets inside, make sure they’re safe, covered on higher ground with a way to protect them from high winds.

