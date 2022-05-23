HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are looking for an Alvin teacher who has gone missing over this past weekend.

Craig Kettler, 49, has not been in contact with anyone, according to Texas EquuSearch, and state that it’s out of character for him to be not in contact with anyone for this long of a time.

Kettler is 5-foot-10 and around 200 pounds with green eyes and a fair complexion. He also has white hair, a full beard and a mustache.

At the time of his disappearance, Kettler was wearing a short-sleeve blue, orange and white plaid shirt and jeans.

Craig is driving a white 2000 Ford F-250 extended cab truck with a camper on the bed and his business’s logo, “LD Systems,” on the door with Texas license plate HHV-0744.

If you have any information about Craig’s current whereabouts or have seen his vehicle anywhere in Texas, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 849-2441 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.