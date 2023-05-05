HOUSTON (KIAH)–Houston Community College will host its annual Spring Fashion Show today, May 5, 2023. The event will have a Vivid Renaissance theme and will feature five ‘looks’ from graduating design students. Models will walk the runway tonight at 7:30 PM at the William W. Harmon Building located on the HCC Central Campus at 1300 Holman Street.

One HCC student designer, Maria Hammond said, “I used images based on what’s happening in Syria and Ukraine right now as well as images from nature.” Hammond uses large, digitally enhanced images that are embedded thermally into fabric and then made into material used for the designs. The evening dress she’s creating for the show will in her own words show the natural beauty and ” the ability that humans have to be resilient no matter what they go through.”

Two weeks ago, Hammond won the Fashion Excellence Award at the Fashion Group International Dallas Scholarship Competition. The HCC fashion show gives her another opportunity to see the thrill of seeing the worked she’s created for the models.

The HCC Fashion Design Program at Central offers students the instruction that gives them the opportunity to experience the fashion, experiment with lines, colors, fabrics, patterns, textures and styles as they created their original pieces. This program offers an associate degree or certificates.

Fashion Chair, Andrea Bonner said, “Our goal is to unleash each student’s unique creativity and allow them to hone their work to express their individuality. I know these graduating students are thrilled to show off their fantastic designs at this event.”

Tickets for the HCC Fashion show are $25. Doors open at 6:30 PM. For more information about the HCC Fashion Design Program, visit the website here.