HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three people were found dead in a trailer in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide in northwest Houston on Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three men were found dead after deputies were called after a discharge of a firearm at the 10700 block of Cora Road around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies said they arrived and found one fatally injured man on the ground behind a tall iron fence in the front yard of the trailer. Then deputies heard gunshots from the trailer home.

After securing the area and calling in the SWAT team, deputies entered the home and discovered two more adult men dead of gunshot wounds. Investigators believe a 51-year-old Hispanic man shot and killed his two roommates, then shot himself.

No motive has been discovered as of yet, and the identity of the victims and suspects are still pending, although Gonzalez believes all three to be related.