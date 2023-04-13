HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are trying to find a man for questioning after he was seen running away from a scene shortly after a man was shot and killed on the East Freeway feeder road in Channelview.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said a white male in his 30s was found with multiple gunshots wounds on the sidewalk of the road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, they saw a Black male wearing a white hoodie and dark colored pants running from the scene. Investigators believe the man in question may live at one of the motels in the area.

Deputies are now canvassing the area for surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation.