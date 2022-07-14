HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in a shooting of a man who was sleeping in his car in an attempted carjacking early Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the corner of FM 1960 and Kuykendahl at 4 a.m. Thursday morning to find a man who is homeless injured with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital and is awake and talking to authorities, deputies said.

The victim said that he was sleeping in his car off of Cypress Station when he was awakened by two Black men who knocked on his window, deputies said.

The men then tried to get into the car, so the victim began to drive away. As he was driving, two shots were fired by the men, grazing the victim.

Deputies believe the two suspects are possibly related to other attempted carjackings in the area.