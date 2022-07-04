HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death and authorities are searching for clues in the killing, believing that he was killed as part of a robbery.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 18100 block of Keith Harrow Boulevard in northwest Houston around 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning. They found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, parked in the parking lot of a dry cleaners store.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies said that there were illegal drugs inside the car and on the ground outside of the car. Investigators said that the victim may have been murdered during a robbery.

Investigators said that they are conducting witness interviews and are reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspect or suspects,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.