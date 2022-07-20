HOUSTON (CW39) — Officials in Harris County are searching for clues in the death of a young man found dead early Wednesday morning in northeast Houston.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies said that at 12:30 a.m., a person walking his dog heard gunshots in the 400 block of White Cedar Drive. The person went to where the gunshots were and found a Black man in his early 20s laying in the middle of the road, deputies said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.

Deputies told our news partners at ABC13 that they believe that since the man was found near the North Shore High School Ninth Grade Campus, they may be able to find surveillance video to help identify the shooter.

Anyone with information about this murder are asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.