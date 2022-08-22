HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning at a bar in northwest Harris County, officials said.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two men got into a fight after leaving a bar called “Daquiri’s and Mo,” located at 7620 Cherry Park Drive.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest. The shooter ran from the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation. At last check, no arrests had been made.