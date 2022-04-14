HOUSTON (KIAH) — An argument over a basketball game may have led to a man being shot in the parking lot of a fitness center in Mission Bend.

It happened Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. outside the Fitness Connection near Highway 6 and Empanada Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says an argument broke out between two men during a basketball game inside the gym.

The fight ended in the parking lot and one man was shot. He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition. The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived.

Anyone with info is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.