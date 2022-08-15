HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

It happened early Monday morning in the 14000 block of Alderson Street in east Harris County.

Police say they received a call for a pickup truck that was stopped at a stop sign on Manor Street and Alderson facing northbound.

Inside the truck, witnesses found a 53-year-old male driver and a female companion.

At the same time, a dark SUV was traveling eastbound on Alderson. The driver of the SUV opened fire on the truck, hitting the male driver multiple times. The dark SUV then fled the scene.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger was not hurt.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing.