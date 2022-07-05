HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies say they have little information to go on after a man was dropped off at a Highlands fire station with several gunshot wounds.

The man was taken by Life Flight from the fire station on 2301 E. Wallisville Road to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

The vehicle that dropped off the victim has subsequently been found at the 100 block of Mizel, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. An investigation is also underway, Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.