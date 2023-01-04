HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Channelview apartment on Wednesday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies were called to an apartment at 973 Ashland Boulevard and found two adults who were dead of gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said. He said that preliminary information showed that the man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, briefing media for the double homicide scene in the 900 block of Ashland Blv. A 28 year old male and 25 year old female are dead. It appears to be a murder/suicide. # HouNews pic.twitter.com/6cUHn6WQVx — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 4, 2023

A 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were found in the apartment. They were of Honduran decent and were a common-law couple living in the apartment for over a year, Gonzalez said at a press conference.

Gonzalez said that there was a history of domestic abuse between the couple, according to the family. A teenager, reported to be the man’s brother, was in the home when the shooting happened.

This is the second murder-suicide in less than 24 hours in the Houston area. A mother shot and killed her 6-year-old daughter