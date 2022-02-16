HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals while serving a warrant in north Houston on Wednesday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

He said that officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Office that were part of Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were attempting to apprehend a murder suspect at an Express Inn located at 16620 North Freeway.

The suspect got hold of a gun while being apprehended and two members of the team fired their weapons at the suspect, Gonzalez said. No officers were injured.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene. Investigators are at the scene.