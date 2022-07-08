HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies and SWAT members are reacting to a deputy-involved shooting early Friday morning in northwest Houston.

Officials say around 2:30 a.m., deputies were called to a burglary of a business near FM 529 and Spencer Road.

The suspect was wearing a mask, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

When deputies arrived, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect who then retreated into a business building.

Authorities on scene said he has barricaded himself inside that building.

It’s not clear if that suspect was hurt when he and the deputy exchanged gunfire, but the deputy was not hurt, Gonzalez said.

