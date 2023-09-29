HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three shooting suspects are on the loose, accused of shooting a man near Spring on Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., neighbors near Bamwood Road in the 1000 block of Baltic Lane called 911.

When Harris County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a critically wounded man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He did undergo surgery.

Police said the man was inside his car when three suspects came up to him and starting shooting. The suspects got away, one of them on foot.

After being shot, the victim got out of the car, ran to find help, but collapsed.

The shooters are on the loose and anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies are also checking to see if any neighbors may have surveillance video.