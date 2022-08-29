SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies said a father shot and killed his son for allegedly attacking his wife.

It happened shortly around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Rhodes Road and Lakota Trail in Spring.

Deputies say the 75-year-old father called 911 stating he shot his son after he allegedly was assaulting his wife with a liquor bottle and refused to start CPR.

When deputies and paramedics arrived, the son, who was 24 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said that the son was out drinking and began assaulting his mother for unknown reasons, hitting her in the head with a liquor bottle.

He also charged at his 75-year-old father, and that is when the shooting took place, deputies said.

The father has been detained and is cooperating with investigators, as the case is still ongoing, deputies said.