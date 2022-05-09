SPRING, Texas (AP) — A 51-year-old woman has been arrested on a murder charge after telling authorities she shot her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman.

]The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that when deputies arrived at the Spring home at 23642 Buttress Root Drive on Saturday morning, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a court document, Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove. She remained jailed Sunday on $75,000 bond and is due back in court Monday.