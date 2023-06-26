HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is requesting approval of $1.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to add overtime officers to the HCSO’s TeleDeputy Unit.

If approved by Commissioners Court, this investment will significantly reduce response times for high-priority incidents, like those involving violence and life-threatening situations.

With this investment, HCSO aims to reduce response times for Priority 1 calls by nearly 30%, from 14 minutes to 10 minutes, and reduce the response times for family violence calls across all HCSO Districts by 10 minutes.