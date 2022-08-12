Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said.

The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.

Around 5:45 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at The Park at Cumberland Apartments at 505 Cypress Station Drive.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found the shooting victim, Odarrius Broden, 26, lying on the front porch of the apartment, bleeding from the head. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 21-year-old woman who claimed to be Broden’s girlfriend told deputies that he came to the apartment, started an argument and physically assaulted her. She then locked him out of the apartment, but he forced the front door open by shattering the frame, deputies said.

The woman fired a warning shot as they stood in the doorway, but the argument continued, according to deputies. Then she fired a second shot at Broden, fatally hitting him.

Homicide and crime scene investigators were on scene, interviewing neighbors and reviewing video from the apartment complex. The woman provided investigators with a statement, deputies said.

If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.