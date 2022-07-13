HOUSTON (CW39) — The summer heat is threatening Houston area residents more than ever this year. Low-income families living in aging homes with inefficient air quality and temperature equipment are most at risk for health and safety challenges.

In response, Rebuilding Together (RT) launched its Safe and Sound Services Program (SSSP), an initiative that targets significant health and safety hazards in homes and provides relief to the Harris County homeowners RT serves.

Rebuilding Together’s SSSP starts with a 25-point inspection checklist for low-income residents who qualify for their home repair program. Rebuilding Together inspects inside the home and outside, looking for opportunities to make the residents healthier and safer.

The repairs include installations of A/C window units, ceiling fans, CO detectors and alarms, and air purifiers; and safety equipment such as windows and doors that open, close, latch, and seal well. All of Rebuilding Together’s work is free to qualifying homeowners.

“As our region experiences more incidents of extreme weather each year, Rebuilding Together is focusing on making homes safer and more resilient against these extremes,” explained Christine Holland, Rebuilding Together Houston’s CEO. “The structural stability of a home, a secure roof, and both air conditioning and heat are crucial elements to safeguarding the health of our neighbors.”

Learn more at rebuildinghouston.org.