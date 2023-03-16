HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are asking for your help to locate a woman who has been missing since Monday. Shimari Haden, 22, an African American female, went missing from her home, located in the 19400 block of Brook Village road in west Harris County.

Shimari left her home to walk to local park located at 19200 Village road on Monday March 13, 2023 at around 5 p.m., when she was last seen. She was wearing red colored scrubs, a brown with a multi-color scarf. She was carrying a pink and purple colored book bag.

Shimari is 5-foot-5 in height and weighs 115 pound, she has brown eyes and black hair. She does take medication for mental health issues. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff s Office at 713-755-7427.