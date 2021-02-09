Help Hermann Park become USA Today’s number one city park

HOUSTON (CW39) Attention Houstonians! Here is our time to shine! Houston’s own Hermann Park is in competition with nine other cities across the country. Our park is currently in 4th place behind Patterson Park in Baltimore, Gathering Place in Tulsa and Forest Park in St. Louis.

So now we need all Houstonians to vote let the rest of the country know how much we love our Hermann Park!

Voting is easy, just go to the following link, scroll down to Hermann Park and click to vote. The really cool thing is to you can vote once a day, daily! The contest ends Monday, February 15, 2021.