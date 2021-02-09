Help Hermann Park become USA Today’s number one city park

HOUSTON (CW39) Attention Houstonians! Here is our time to shine! Houston’s own Hermann Park is in competition with nine other cities across the country. Our park is currently in 4th place behind Patterson Park in Baltimore, Gathering Place in Tulsa and Forest Park in St. Louis.
So now we need all Houstonians to vote let the rest of the country know how much we love our Hermann Park!
Voting is easy, just go to the following link, scroll down to Hermann Park and click to vote. The really cool thing is to you can vote once a day, daily! The contest ends Monday, February 15, 2021.
|Vote – Hermann Park – Best City Park Nominee: 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards This sprawling green space in the heart of the Texas Medical Center was gifted to the city of Houston in 1914 by George Hermann. Today, the park is home to the Houston Zoo, Houston Museum of … www.10best.com