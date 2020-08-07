Help “Stuff the Bus” For Children In Need

They’re teaming up to provide new school supplies to local children in need. Walmart and the Salvation Army’s “Stuff The Bus” campaign starts today through Sunday at Walmart supercenters in Galveston, Kemah and League City.

After shoppers purchase school supplies in Walmart, they can drop off the items in Salvation Army’s collection bins in front of the stores.

More information.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.