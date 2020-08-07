Help “Stuff the Bus” For Children In Need

Local
Posted: / Updated:

They’re teaming up to provide new school supplies to local children in need. Walmart and the Salvation Army’s “Stuff The Bus” campaign starts today through Sunday at Walmart supercenters in Galveston, Kemah and League City.

After shoppers purchase school supplies in Walmart, they can drop off the items in Salvation Army’s collection bins in front of the stores.

More information.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Mayor Turner Discouraging Parties and Other Gatherings

10th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest

College players attend COVID party

Help "Stuff the Bus" For Children In Need

LIVE: Houston Symphony Saturdays at 8pm

HFD Captain Battling COVID-19

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Air Quality Alert


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular