Special Deals and Treats to root on the Astros in the World Series

HOUSTON (KIAH) – There are a couple of sweet ways to celebrate the Houston Astros trip to the World Series. Houstonians can grab a game day treat from Dessert Gallery. There are also game day specials at Eighteen36.

Baseball Cookie by Dessert Gallery (Courtesy: Dessert Gallery)

Baseball Cookie by Dessert Gallery (Courtesy: Dessert Gallery)

Siracha Mango Wings by Eighteen36 (Courtesy: Eighteen36)

Fat Chicken On A Bun by Eighteen36 (Courtesy: Eighteen36)

Dessert Gallery has created an assortment of Hand-Decorated Astros Butter Cookies. Eighteen36 has game day specials every night the Astros play during the World Series.

Eighteen36 SPECIALS INCLUDE:

Bottled Beer Combo: Any Bottled beer with a choice of Fat Dog, Classic Roadster, Turkey Burger or Chicken Roadster and a side. – $13

Any Bottled beer with a choice of Fat Dog, Classic Roadster, Turkey Burger or Chicken Roadster and a side. – $15 Wings – $10

– $10 Pitzas – $10