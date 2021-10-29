Here’s some World Series treats while you cheer on the Astros

Special Deals and Treats to root on the Astros in the World Series

Dessert Gallery Baseball Cookie 2

Baseball Cookie by Dessert Gallery (Courtesy: Dessert Gallery)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – There are a couple of sweet ways to celebrate the Houston Astros trip to the World Series. Houstonians can grab a game day treat from Dessert Gallery. There are also game day specials at Eighteen36.

  • Dessert Gallery Baseball Cookie 1
    Baseball Cookie by Dessert Gallery (Courtesy: Dessert Gallery)
  • Dessert Gallery Baseball Cookie 2
    Baseball Cookie by Dessert Gallery (Courtesy: Dessert Gallery)
  • Siracha Mango Wings by Eighteen36
    Siracha Mango Wings by Eighteen36 (Courtesy: Eighteen36)
  • Fat Chicken On A Bun by Eighteen36
    Fat Chicken On A Bun by Eighteen36 (Courtesy: Eighteen36)

Dessert Gallery has created an assortment of Hand-Decorated Astros Butter Cookies. Eighteen36 has game day specials every night the Astros play during the World Series.

Eighteen36 SPECIALS INCLUDE:

  • Bottled Beer Combo: Any Bottled beer with a choice of Fat Dog, Classic Roadster, Turkey Burger or Chicken Roadster and a side. – $13
  • Draft Beer Combo: Any Bottled beer with a choice of Fat Dog, Classic Roadster, Turkey Burger or Chicken Roadster and a side. – $15
  • Wings – $10
  • Pitzas – $10

