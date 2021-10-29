HOUSTON (KIAH) – There are a couple of sweet ways to celebrate the Houston Astros trip to the World Series. Houstonians can grab a game day treat from Dessert Gallery. There are also game day specials at Eighteen36.
Dessert Gallery has created an assortment of Hand-Decorated Astros Butter Cookies. Eighteen36 has game day specials every night the Astros play during the World Series.
Eighteen36 SPECIALS INCLUDE:
- Bottled Beer Combo: Any Bottled beer with a choice of Fat Dog, Classic Roadster, Turkey Burger or Chicken Roadster and a side. – $13
- Draft Beer Combo: Any Bottled beer with a choice of Fat Dog, Classic Roadster, Turkey Burger or Chicken Roadster and a side. – $15
- Wings – $10
- Pitzas – $10