HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s National Hot Dog Day, the all-American food that goes great with either mustard, relish, or onion. Or Texas-style, with chili, cheese and jalapenos.

Of course, the main question about the hot dog remains whether it is a sandwich or not, but we can leave that for another time.

The real question is, where are the best hot dogs in Houston? James Coney Island has had the title of best dogs in town in the past, but where else can you get some great tasting hot dogs in H-Town?

Here’s a list, according to Yelp, of the 10 best hot dog places in the Houston area:

Yoyo’s Hot Dog: 2504 Amherst St Houston, TX 77005 (West University)

Good Dog Houston – Heights: 903 Studewood St Houston, TX 77008

That’s My Dog: 22635 Morton Ranch Rd Katy, TX 77449

Two Hands: 9393 Bellaire Blvd Ste F Houston, TX 77036 (Chinatown)

Dog Haus: 1096 Enclave Pkwy Houston, TX 77077 (Energy Corridor)

Oh-K-Dog: 1302 Blalock Rd Houston, TX 77055 (Memorial)

Wienerschnitzel: 3538 South Highway 6 Houston, TX 77082

Sul Bing Su – ChungChun: 9798 Bellaire Blvd Ste E Houston, TX 77036 (Chinatown)

Yo Dawg!: 2107 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77098 (Upper Kirby)

Midwest Coney Connection: 2825 S Kirkwood Houston, TX 77082 (Westchase)