HOUSTON (KIAH) — According to the City of Houston Municipal Code, if you own, possess or keep a dog or cat, four months of age or older, you must register the pet, have he/she vaccinated for rabies every year and a have a microchip.

A City of Houston pet registration ensures that your pet is safe and can be identified if lost. You must renew registration every year and update when you move, your pet is given away, lost, stolen or is deceased.

You can register your pet by:

Mail at City of Houston Pet Licensing 3200 Carr Street Houston, TX 77026 with copies of your paperwork (make sure that you keep a copy for yourself).

In-person at Barc Animal Shelter located at 3300 Carr Street,

Houston, TX 77026.

Registration Benefits:

Registration lets everyone know that your pet isn’t a homeless stray,

Registration with the city can help found pets be reunited with their owners quicker,

BARC will make every effort to contact you if your pet comes to the shelter with a registered microchip,

A City of Houston pet registration is important for animal care and control in our community. The registration fees support returned lost dogs and cats and help adopt homeless dogs and cats to new homes. Other services that the fees help fund are the prevention of animal neglect or cruelty, spay/neuter programs, over-population programs, and community education services.

For more information on registration and how you can complete the process for your pet, visit the website here.

Tune into CW39 Friday morning for an interview with the Houston Humane Society about the importance of microchipping your pet and how that can be helpful if your pet is lost.