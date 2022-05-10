The Houston Fire Department placed 5 new F-550 High Water Boosters in service! Each has a 10 inch lift, 42 inch tires & a beefed up front axle to give it 25 inches of ground clearance to handle any terrain, plus so much more! This is a perfect addition to Hurricane preparedness week. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin headed out to Fire Station 93 to join Captain Beau Mareno for a tour of the new rides.

WATCH: Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin blares the sirens of the Houston Fire Department’s new multi-purpose vehicles.