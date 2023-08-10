HOUSTON (KIAH) — Around 15 families are out of their homes Thursday morning after a fire at an apartment complex in north Houston.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, the Houston Fire Department responded to an apartment fire located at the 13100 block of Northborough Drive. Firefighters discovered a heavy fire in the complex and it was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to other buildings.

There’s extensive damage to one building in the apartment complex and at least six units have been damaged in the fire. According to the District Chief, one person was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no sign of the cause of the fire at this time.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help with the displaced residents. Apartment managers were able to put most of the families who lost their homes in vacant apartments there at the complex.

This is still an ongoing investigation.