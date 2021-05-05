Hidalgo Joins Turner for Announcement Regarding Voter Suppression Bills

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo are cutting ties with the Greater Houston Partnership over it’s silence on the controversial voting bills in the Texas Capitol, Senate Bill 7 and House Bill 6.

The leaders pulled their “state of the city” and “state of the county” events from being produced by the Greater Houston Partnership.

GHP, an event producer that usually works with Turner and Hidalgo, expressed a nonpartisan approach to the voting rights debate.

Republicans claim that the bills, that would make it harder to vote, would make polling more secure. Democrats say it’s voter suppression.

Mayor Turner and Judge Hidalgo were supported during the announcement by local business and community leaders inside George R. Brown Convention Center. The pair says voter suppression is not a partisan issue.

Turner announced the Houston First Corporation will handle his state of the city event for 2021.