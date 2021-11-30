Hidalgo to announce new data-driven proposal to help reduce violent crime in Harris County

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will announce on Tuesday a new public safety proposal that will use data and mapping to target crime zones in the county.

The Harris County Safe Program will use data to identify micro-zones where violent crime is concentrated and increase police visibility in those areas.

If the program is approved by the county’s commissioners court, the $2.6 million program will be supported by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and involve a substantial community engagement component designed to inform, work with, and seek input from impacted communities.

The plan will substantially increase police visibility where violent crime is concentrated and prioritize street-level deterrence and arrest of repeat offenders in seven areas identified through mapping, data, and analysis.

Harris County has seen its crime numbers increase this year, and the Harris County Commissioners Court have tried to get it back under control, by increasing budgets for law enforcement agencies in the county and approving additional overtime funding for detectives in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.