Hidalgo, Turner ask for evictions to be postponed until late August

HOUSTON- According to the Texas Tribune, more than 2.3 million Texans have filed unemployment claims since mid-March

With so many people out of work, there are lots of people struggling to pay the bills, which plays a part in why Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner say are asking local justices of the peace to postpone evictions for all renters until late August.

The Cares Act went into law back in March and it protects renters with federally backed mortgages or that live in federally subsidized housing from eviction through August 24th.

Hidalgo and Turner are calling for evictions to be postponed through late august for all renters.

In a letter sent to local justices of the peace, Hidalgo and Turner say they fear going forward with evictions will “contribute to a wave of homelessness that would be catastrophic to the health and safety of families involved and the community at large.”

