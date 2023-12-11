WILLIS, Texas (KIAH) — A Willis High School basketball player and his brother were arrested for allegedly attacking his coach after a game, officials in Montgomery County said.

Jevin Allen, 17, and his brother, Jarrick, 22, were arrested and charged for assault on a public servant last week, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Both brothers are out of jail after they each posted a $23,000 bond.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 5, after the Willis boy’s basketball team played a game at Conroe High School. According to the coach, Jevin was benched from the game due to his behavior to a Conroe player, which enraged his family, who were also at the game.

After returning to Willis High School from the game, Jevin and his family confronted the coach, which later resulted in Jevin punching the coach in the face, according to authorities.

At the same time, his brother Jarrick began assaulting the coach. Another coach and bystanders broke up the fight, and the family left the scene. The coach suffered injuries to his hands, neck, arms and face from the assault, deputies said.

Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and interviewed witnesses of the incident. They then arrested Jevin and Jarrick and were taken to the Montgomery County Jail.