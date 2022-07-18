Houston’s diversity has created several different kinds of cuisine favorites in the city, including all kinds of Asian food. From Chinese to Korean to Vietnamese, the city has all kinds of Asian-oriented food that is not only unique, but also has created some favorites around town.

Houston features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Houston.

#30. Pho Saigon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 2808 Milam St Ste D, Houston, TX 77006-3539

#29. Les Ba’get

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1717 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018-6256

#28. Aka Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2390 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2204

#27. Maharaja Bhog

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8338 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074-1603

#26. Nidda Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1226 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-2641

#25. Banana Leaf

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Malaysian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9889 Bellaire Blvd Ste 311 Suite A, Houston, TX 77036-3468

#24. E-Tao Asian Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5135 W Alabama St Ste 7295 Galleria second floor between Nordstrom & Macy’s, Houston, TX 77056-5825

#23. Mala Sichuan Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 Westheimer Road Ste B, Houston, TX 77006

#22. Oishii Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3764 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046-3704

#21. Qin Dynasty

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5115 Buffalo Speedway Ste 900, Houston, TX 77005-4211

#20. Cafe Ginger River Oak

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1952 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

#19. Mein Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9630 Clarewood Dr, Houston, TX 77036-3512

#18. Hughie’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 1802 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008-1204

#17. JINYA Ramen Bar – Houston Mid Town

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3201 Louisiana St., Houston, TX 77006-6644

#16. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (320 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4094 Westheimer Rd. Highland Village Center, Houston, TX 77027

#15. North China Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14525 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079-1324

#14. Le Colonial

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G-140, Houston, TX 77027-4800

#13. Thai Jasmine Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10900 Kingspoint Rd, Houston, TX 77075-4120

#12. Songkran Thai Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1101 Uptown Park Blvd #8, Houston, TX 77056-3223

#11. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 510 Gray St Ste A, Houston, TX 77002-8690

#10. Nippon Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4464 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006-5826

#9. Kuu Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Japanese

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 947 Gessner Rd #a180, Houston, TX 77024-2516

#8. Fung’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7320 Southwest Fwy Ste 115, Houston, TX 77074-2014

#7. Sage 400 Japanese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2800 Sage Rd Ste A400, Houston, TX 77056-6003

#6. Mala Sichuan Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9348 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036-4504

#5. China Garden Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1602 Leeland St, Houston, TX 77003-5032

#4. Thai Gourmet Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6324 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057-5906

#3. Kata Robata

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3600 Kirby Dr Ste H, Houston, TX 77098-3941

#2. Huynh Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 912 Saint Emanuel St., Houston, TX 77003-3507

#1. Uchi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (850 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 904 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3920

