HOUSTON (KIAH) — We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And a lot of Houston-area restaurants really work to make that important meal the best it can.

Houston has several restaurants with their own spin of breakfast, from breakfast tacos and burritos, to New York bagels, to French-style foods like French toast and crepes, to a traditional American breakfast with pancakes.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Houston on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Barnaby’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 604 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77006-2904

#29. Bagel Shop Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 9720 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096-3808

#28. Corner Bakery Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2615 Southwest Fwy Suite 100, Houston, TX 77098-4609

#27. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5503 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 112, Houston, TX 77069-4303

#26. Le Peep

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6128 Village Pkwy Rice Village, Houston, TX 77005-3231

#25. La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5015 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

#24. The Toasted Yolk Cafe-Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15135 North Fwy Suite 600, Houston, TX 77090-6319

#23. Harry’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 318 Tuam St, Houston, TX 77006-3308

#22. Victor’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1960 Rd W 4710 Fm, Houston, TX 77069-4606

#21. Main Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 806 Main St, Houston, TX 77002-6103

#20. The Egg & I

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 21143 State Highway 249 SH 249 & Louetta, Houston, TX 77070-1669

#19. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 W Sam Houston Pkwy N #500, Houston, TX 77024-3936

#18. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 718 W. 18th Street Suite A, Houston, TX 77008

#17. New York Bagel Deli & Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $

– Address: 9724 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096-3808

#16. 1600 Bar + Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 Lamar St Hilton Americas, Houston, TX 77010-5012

#15. Le Peep

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4340 Westheimer Rd Galleria Area, Houston, TX 77027-4887

#14. Daily Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (235 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056-5673

#13. Driscoll’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6580 Fannin St Houston Marriott at the Texas Medical Center, Houston, TX 77030-2708

#12. Adair Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5161 San Felipe St Ste 390, Houston, TX 77056-3640

#11. Baba Yega Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2607 Grant St, Houston, TX 77006-2835

#10. 024 Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 945 Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77024

#9. Another Broken Egg Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 118 Vintage Park Blvd Ste A Bldg G, Houston, TX 77070

#8. Lankford Grocery & Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006-1522

#7. White Oak Kitchen + Drinks

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5011 Westheimer Rd The Galleria Mall – 3rd Floor Near Neiman Marcus, Houston, TX 77056-5602

#6. Edgar’s Hermano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1700 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77002

#5. Baby Barnaby’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 602 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77006-2904

#4. Tiny Boxwood’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3614 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027-5906

#3. Monarch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5701 Main St Hotel ZaZa, Houston, TX 77005-1824

#2. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3217 Montrose Blvd Suite 100, Houston, TX 77006

#1. Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2327 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056-4704

