Even though Houston is miles away from Louisiana, it has its own flair for Cajun cuisine. The Bayou City has several New Orleans and Louisiana-inspired restaurants that can contend with some in the French Quarter.
From backyard boils with tables full of crawfish to the larger-than-life pots of spicy Jambalaya simmering over an open flame, Cajun food is definitely one that leaves your mouth happy and your system full of flavor. It’s also the kind of food built around community. Dishes that are predicated on the concept of the more the merrier and cooked with the intention of bringing people together. It’s the kind of food where you taste the love from every spoonful of spice stirred in.
Cajun food has a rich history that was born of a somewhat violent time in Canada’s history known as the Acadian Expulsion. Over the course of a decade, more than six thousand Acadians were expelled from their villages onto ships or nearby territories. Half of them would perish. Some would make a new home in New Orleans — primarily Louisiana. With little resources and no means, the Acadians began incorporating ingredients from their new home into their traditional recipes. As they acclimated and began to engrain themselves in the land surrounding them, the influence from a variety of the cultures who lived—or were forced to live—in the area began to make their way into the food. African, Indigenous, German, Italian, Spanish, and French influences all melded into what is now known as Cajun food. A literal melting pot of cultures all brought together in food form with such an intense origin story, the flavors somehow mimic the intensity.
You can understand, then, why Stacker has chosen to uncover some of the highest-rated Cajun restaurants in Houston. To do so, we looked to Yelp to analyze the data and factored in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see if your favorite popped up on the list.
30. Sleepy’s Poboys
- Rating: 4.0/5 (449 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 9591 S Main St Houston, TX 77025
- Categories: Cajun/Creole, Sandwiches, Fish & Chips
- Read more on Yelp
29. Texasiana Famous Food
- Rating: 4.0/5 (18 reviews)
- Address: Houston, TX 77002
- Categories: Food Trucks, Southern, Cajun/Creole
- Read more on Yelp
28. Casian King Food Truck
- Rating: 4.0/5 (53 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: Houston, TX 77002
- Categories: Food Trucks, Cajun/Creole, Asian Fusion
- Read more on Yelp
27. Supreme Gumbo
- Rating: 4.0/5 (20 reviews)
- Address: 1040 W Cavalcade St Houston, TX 77009
- Categories: Specialty Food, Cajun/Creole, Sandwiches
- Read more on Yelp
26. Twin Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar
- Rating: 4.0/5 (11 reviews)
- Address: 4400B North Fwy, Ste 400B, Houston, TX 77022
- Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole
- Read more on Yelp
25. 7Spice
- Rating: 4.0/5 (10 reviews)
- Address: 9540 S Main St., Ste 140, Houston, TX 77025
- Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood
- Read more on Yelp
24. Crawfish Cafe
- Rating: 4.0/5 (380 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77008
- Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole, Asian Fusion
- Read more on Yelp
23. Brennan’s of Houston
- Rating: 4.0/5 (955 reviews)
- Price: $$$
- Address: 3300 Smith St., Houston, TX 77006
- Categories: Cajun/Creole, Southern, Seafood
- Read more on Yelp
22. Truck on the Bayou
- Rating: 4.0/5 (13 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: Houston, TX 77018
- Categories: Food Trucks, Cajun/Creole
- Read more on Yelp
21. The Cloister
- Rating: 4.0/5 (32 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 1117 Texas Ave., Houston, TX 77002
- Categories: Cajun/Creole, Art Galleries
- Read more on Yelp
20. Treebeards
- Rating: 4.0/5 (255 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 1117 Texas St., Houston, TX 77002
- Categories: Cajun/Creole, Southern, Cafeteria
- Read more on Yelp
19. Bayou Kitchen Crawfish Kings
- Rating: 4.0/5 (49 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 15495 S. Post Oak, Houston, TX 77053
- Categories: Food Trucks, Cajun/Creole, Seafood
- Read more on Yelp
18. Hot and Buttered
- Rating: 4.0/5 (57 reviews)
- Address: 2702 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77008
- Categories: Pop-Up Restaurants, Cajun/Creole, Seafood
- Read more on Yelp
17. Da SeaFood Connect
- Rating: 4.0/5 (40 reviews)
- Address: 1001 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77006
- Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood, Soul Food
- Read more on Yelp
16. 1929 Po-Boy Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5/5 (29 reviews)
- Address: 411 Smith St., Houston, TX 77002
- Categories: Cajun/Creole
- Read more on Yelp
15. Krab Junkie
- Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)
- Address: 5227 Kelley St., Houston, TX 77026
- Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole
- Read more on Yelp
14. Eunice
- Rating: 4.5/5 (491 reviews)
- Address: 3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77098
- Categories: Cajun/Creole
- Read more on Yelp
13. The Signature Kafe
- Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 3722 Main St., Houston, TX 77002
- Categories: Southern, Cajun/Creole
- Read more on Yelp
12. Zydeco Louisiana Diner
- Rating: 4.5/5 (249 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 1119 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002
- Categories: Cajun/Creole, Southern, Cafeteria
- Read more on Yelp
11. Boil House
- Rating: 4.5/5 (442 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 606 E. 11th St., Houston, TX 77008
- Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood
- Read more on Yelp
10. Maxim Seafood
- Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 6510 Weston St., Houston, TX 77021
- Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood, Fast Food
- Read more on Yelp
9. Heads & Tails
- Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)
- Address: 8200 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007
- Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood
- Read more on Yelp
8. Reel Seafood & Bar
- Rating: 4.5/5 (83 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 2030 East T.C. Jester Blvd., Houston, TX 77008
- Categories: Chicken Wings, Seafood, Cajun/Creole
- Read more on Yelp
7. Kreole Soul
- Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: East Humble, TX 77346
- Categories: Food Trucks, Cajun/Creole, Seafood
- Read more on Yelp
6. O’Taste & See Eatery
- Rating: 4.5/5 (36 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 10971 Northwest Fwy., Houston, TX 77092
- Categories: Soul Food, Cajun/Creole, American (Traditional)
- Read more on Yelp
5. Backyard Boil House
- Rating: 4.5/5 (37 reviews)
- Address: 3755 Southmore Blvd., Houston, TX 77004
- Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole, Southern
- Read more on Yelp
4. Bobobs
- Rating: 5.0/5 (54 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 5203 Almeda, Houston, TX 77004
- Categories: Southern, Cajun/Creole, Seafood
- Read more on Yelp
3. Boot Texan Kitchen
- Rating: 5.0/5 (42 reviews)
- Address: 6555 Navigation Blvd., Houston, TX 77011
- Categories: Southern, American (Traditional), Cajun/Creole
- Read more on Yelp
2. Marco’s Pepper Grill
- Rating: 5.0/5 (29 reviews)
- Address: 4313 Stonewall St., Houston, TX 77020
- Categories: Food Trucks, Cajun/Creole, Caribbean
- Read more on Yelp
1. K R A C K Kitchen
- Rating: 5.0/5 (18 reviews)
- Address: 8773 West Bellfort, Houston, TX 77031
- Categories: Cajun/Creole, Food Trucks, Seafood
- Read more on Yelp