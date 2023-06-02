Even though Houston is miles away from Louisiana, it has its own flair for Cajun cuisine. The Bayou City has several New Orleans and Louisiana-inspired restaurants that can contend with some in the French Quarter.

From backyard boils with tables full of crawfish to the larger-than-life pots of spicy Jambalaya simmering over an open flame, Cajun food is definitely one that leaves your mouth happy and your system full of flavor. It’s also the kind of food built around community. Dishes that are predicated on the concept of the more the merrier and cooked with the intention of bringing people together. It’s the kind of food where you taste the love from every spoonful of spice stirred in.

Cajun food has a rich history that was born of a somewhat violent time in Canada’s history known as the Acadian Expulsion. Over the course of a decade, more than six thousand Acadians were expelled from their villages onto ships or nearby territories. Half of them would perish. Some would make a new home in New Orleans — primarily Louisiana. With little resources and no means, the Acadians began incorporating ingredients from their new home into their traditional recipes. As they acclimated and began to engrain themselves in the land surrounding them, the influence from a variety of the cultures who lived—or were forced to live—in the area began to make their way into the food. African, Indigenous, German, Italian, Spanish, and French influences all melded into what is now known as Cajun food. A literal melting pot of cultures all brought together in food form with such an intense origin story, the flavors somehow mimic the intensity.

You can understand, then, why Stacker has chosen to uncover some of the highest-rated Cajun restaurants in Houston. To do so, we looked to Yelp to analyze the data and factored in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see if your favorite popped up on the list.

30. Sleepy’s Poboys

Rating: 4.0/5 (449 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 9591 S Main St Houston, TX 77025

Categories: Cajun/Creole, Sandwiches, Fish & Chips

29. Texasiana Famous Food

Rating: 4.0/5 (18 reviews)

Address: Houston, TX 77002

Categories: Food Trucks, Southern, Cajun/Creole

28. Casian King Food Truck

Rating: 4.0/5 (53 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: Houston, TX 77002

Categories: Food Trucks, Cajun/Creole, Asian Fusion

27. Supreme Gumbo

Rating: 4.0/5 (20 reviews)

Address: 1040 W Cavalcade St Houston, TX 77009

Categories: Specialty Food, Cajun/Creole, Sandwiches

26. Twin Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar

Rating: 4.0/5 (11 reviews)

Address: 4400B North Fwy, Ste 400B, Houston, TX 77022

Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole

25. 7Spice

Rating: 4.0/5 (10 reviews)

Address: 9540 S Main St., Ste 140, Houston, TX 77025

Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

24. Crawfish Cafe

Rating: 4.0/5 (380 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77008

Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole, Asian Fusion

23. Brennan’s of Houston

Rating: 4.0/5 (955 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 3300 Smith St., Houston, TX 77006

Categories: Cajun/Creole, Southern, Seafood

22. Truck on the Bayou

Rating: 4.0/5 (13 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: Houston, TX 77018

Categories: Food Trucks, Cajun/Creole

21. The Cloister

Rating: 4.0/5 (32 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1117 Texas Ave., Houston, TX 77002

Categories: Cajun/Creole, Art Galleries

20. Treebeards

Rating: 4.0/5 (255 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1117 Texas St., Houston, TX 77002

Categories: Cajun/Creole, Southern, Cafeteria

19. Bayou Kitchen Crawfish Kings

Rating: 4.0/5 (49 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 15495 S. Post Oak, Houston, TX 77053

Categories: Food Trucks, Cajun/Creole, Seafood

18. Hot and Buttered

Rating: 4.0/5 (57 reviews)

Address: 2702 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77008

Categories: Pop-Up Restaurants, Cajun/Creole, Seafood

17. Da SeaFood Connect

Rating: 4.0/5 (40 reviews)

Address: 1001 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77006

Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood, Soul Food

16. 1929 Po-Boy Kitchen

Rating: 4.5/5 (29 reviews)

Address: 411 Smith St., Houston, TX 77002

Categories: Cajun/Creole

15. Krab Junkie

Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)

Address: 5227 Kelley St., Houston, TX 77026

Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole

14. Eunice

Rating: 4.5/5 (491 reviews)

Address: 3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77098

Categories: Cajun/Creole

13. The Signature Kafe

Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 3722 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

Categories: Southern, Cajun/Creole

12. Zydeco Louisiana Diner

Rating: 4.5/5 (249 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1119 Pease St., Houston, TX 77002

Categories: Cajun/Creole, Southern, Cafeteria

11. Boil House

Rating: 4.5/5 (442 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 606 E. 11th St., Houston, TX 77008

Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

10. Maxim Seafood

Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 6510 Weston St., Houston, TX 77021

Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood, Fast Food

9. Heads & Tails

Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)

Address: 8200 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007

Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

8. Reel Seafood & Bar

Rating: 4.5/5 (83 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2030 East T.C. Jester Blvd., Houston, TX 77008

Categories: Chicken Wings, Seafood, Cajun/Creole

7. Kreole Soul

Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)

Price: $

Address: East Humble, TX 77346

Categories: Food Trucks, Cajun/Creole, Seafood

6. O’Taste & See Eatery

Rating: 4.5/5 (36 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 10971 Northwest Fwy., Houston, TX 77092

Categories: Soul Food, Cajun/Creole, American (Traditional)

5. Backyard Boil House

Rating: 4.5/5 (37 reviews)

Address: 3755 Southmore Blvd., Houston, TX 77004

Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole, Southern

4. Bobobs

Rating: 5.0/5 (54 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 5203 Almeda, Houston, TX 77004

Categories: Southern, Cajun/Creole, Seafood

3. Boot Texan Kitchen

Rating: 5.0/5 (42 reviews)

Address: 6555 Navigation Blvd., Houston, TX 77011

Categories: Southern, American (Traditional), Cajun/Creole

2. Marco’s Pepper Grill

Rating: 5.0/5 (29 reviews)

Address: 4313 Stonewall St., Houston, TX 77020

Categories: Food Trucks, Cajun/Creole, Caribbean

1. K R A C K Kitchen

Rating: 5.0/5 (18 reviews)

Address: 8773 West Bellfort, Houston, TX 77031

Categories: Cajun/Creole, Food Trucks, Seafood

