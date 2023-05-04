HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is a hotbed for all kinds of foods, especially Mexican. And the top item is tacos. Whether it’s crunchy, soft, spicy, street, or big, there are several kinds of tacos you can get in H-Town.
But what’s the top taco restaurants in town? And how do they stack up against each other?
#22. Jack in the Box
– Rating: 1.5/5 (67 reviews)
– Price: $
– Adress: 3110 W Dallas St Houston, TX 77019
– Categories: Fast Food, Burgers, Tacos
#21. Jack in the Box
– Rating: 1.5/5 (54 reviews)
– Price: $
– Adress: 4403 Fannin St Houston, TX 77004
– Categories: Fast Food, Burgers, Tacos
#20. Blk Mkt Birria
– Rating: 3.0/5 (37 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Adress: 1920 Houston Ave Houston, TX 77007
– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks
#19. La Calle Tacos
– Rating: 3.0/5 (77 reviews)
– Adress: 401 Gray St Houston, TX 77002
– Categories: Tacos, Latin American, Cocktail Bars
#18. Lone Star Taco
– Rating: 3.5/5 (234 reviews)
– Price: $
– Adress: 1001 Texas St Ste 100 Houston, TX 77002
– Categories: Tex-Mex, Tacos
#17. Tacos Laguna 4
– Rating: 3.5/5 (17 reviews)
– Adress: 301 W Alabama St Houston, TX 77006
– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos
#16. Tacos A Go Go
– Rating: 3.5/5 (72 reviews)
– Price: $
– Adress: 910 Louisiana St Ste M-148 Houston, TX 77002
– Categories: Tex-Mex, Breakfast & Brunch, Tacos
#15. El Taquito Kitchen
– Rating: 3.5/5 (32 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Adress: 800 Pacific St Houston, TX 77006
– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos
#14. Best Street Tacos
– Rating: 4.0/5 (40 reviews)
– Adress: 2004 Baldwin St Houston, TX 77002
– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks
#13. Cassidy’s Mesquite Kitchen
– Rating: 4.0/5 (10 reviews)
– Adress: 930 Main St Ste T-230 Houston, TX 77002
– Categories: Southern, Tacos, Burgers
#12. La Calle Tacos
– Rating: 4.0/5 (1080 reviews)
– Price: $
– Adress: 909 Franklin St Houston, TX 77002
– Categories: Tacos, Latin American
#11. Solecita Churreria y Taqueria
– Rating: 4.0/5 (29 reviews)
– Adress: 413 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
– Categories: Food Stands, Tacos
#10. Tacodeli
– Rating: 4.0/5 (369 reviews)
– Price: $
– Adress: 1902 Washington Ave Ste D Houston, TX 77007
– Categories: Tacos, Breakfast & Brunch
#9. FIX Coffeebar
– Rating: 4.0/5 (559 reviews)
– Price: $
– Adress: 415 Westheimer Rd Ste 101 Houston, TX 77006
– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Sandwiches, Tacos
#8. Tres
– Rating: 4.0/5 (121 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Adress: 212 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
– Categories: Tacos, Arabic, Cocktail Bars
#7. Taco Keto
– Rating: 4.5/5 (126 reviews)
– Price: $
– Adress: 1401 Cullen Blvd Houston, TX 77023
– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos
#6. Velvet Taco
– Rating: 4.5/5 (527 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Adress: 907 Westheimer Rd Ste A Houston, TX 77006
– Categories: Tacos, American (New), Vegetarian
#5. Space City Birria
– Rating: 4.5/5 (57 reviews)
– Price: $$
– Adress: 415 Milam St Houston, TX 77002
– Categories: Burgers, Tacos
#4. Think Tacos
– Rating: 4.5/5 (38 reviews)
– Adress: 4504 Graustark St Houston, TX 77006
– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos
#3. La Esquina
– Rating: 4.5/5 (50 reviews)
– Price: $
– Adress: 1105 Sampson St Houston, TX 77003
– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos
#2. Eight Row Flint- East End
– Rating: 5.0/5 (14 reviews)
– Adress: 3501 Harrisburg Blvd Houston, TX 77003
– Categories: Whiskey Bars, Tacos, Gastropubs
#1. Los Fish
– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)
– Adress: 1715 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77098
– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos, Seafood
