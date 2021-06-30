HISD adding 15 days to next school year

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Independent School District is adding more days to next years calendar.

The district issued the following statement this week:

HISD is aware and concerned about the learning loss that has resulted statewide from educational challenges caused by the pandemic. The recent STAAR test results provide us an opportunity to address student academic needs and utilize resources to regain learning. HISD is adding 15 additional days of instruction and returning to 100% in-person instruction in the fall. We expect this will produce better student outcomes. Additionally, we are formulating plans that will mitigate students` lost time and improve educational performance.

HISD Press Office

