HISD adding 15 days to next school year

HOUSTON (CW39) – Moody Gardens is welcoming a new member to its family! Duke is a 7-year-old California sea lion from the Denver Zoo. Moody Gardens officials say he’s relocating to the Lone Star state as the Denver Zoo undergoes construction to it’s sea lion exhibit. They say Duke is the perfect age and size to make a great companion for their California sea lion, Sam. You can visit Duke inside of the North Pacific exhibit in the Aquarium Pyramid at Moody Gardens from 10 a.m. until 6 a.m.

