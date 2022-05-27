HOUSTON (KIAH) — HISD has announced a pay raise for their teachers in the upcoming 2022 and 2023 school year, as teachers will receive an 11% pay increase.

The increase will bump their starting salary to $61,500. More than 8,000 current teachers have committed to teaching in HISD for three more years.

HISD will leverage ESSER funds and compress the first two years of the three-year compensation plan in order to fund the revised plan.

“We believe this revised compensation plan, will not only keep us on target in terms of moving towards the top of the compensation market within the region but will provide us with critical ability to retain and attract world-class talent,” said Millard House III, Superintendent.

Meanwhile, Katy ISD trustees unanimously voted to approve mid-point pay grade increases of 5% for all district classroom teachers and hourly employees. Classroom teachers will see an increase of $3,600, while the starting pay for a new teacher will be $60,700.