HOUSTON (CW39) — In an effort to protect students and teachers – Houston ISD approving $2 million to purchase weapons for the district’s police officers.

With the approval of this decision, Superintendent Millard House II says he believes the district will be as prepared as it can be if faced with an active shooter situation.

The funding will go toward the purchase of rifles, ballistic shields, bulletproof vests, and ammunition for the district’s police department.