HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a big day for the Houston Independent School District, as by days end, we will likely know the state’s plans for a take-over of the district.

Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath is set to lay out those plans to local lawmakers in Austin Wednesday morning. It’s something that’s been on the table since 2019 and a recent Texas Supreme Court ruling removed the final hurdle.

Replacing the HISD superintendent and school board with state appointees is an option. But the TEA could also go to less extreme measures.

We’ll follow Wednesday morning’s meeting very closely and have the details for you as soon as they’re available.