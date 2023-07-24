HOUSTON (KIAH)– Last Thursday, HISD Superintendent Mike Miles announced that a total of 1,675 positions along with 675 vacant positions and 72 filled positions will eliminated from the district before the upcoming school year.

These numbers took staff by total shock as the reductions were much higher than miles originally proposed which was between 500 and 600 positions that would be cut from the chief academic office. This 331-position school offices supports campuses with professional development and strategic planning just to name a few tasks. The 672 employees who’s positions have been cut have been notified and will have to reapply for new positions within the district. So far, HISD has hired more than 800 teachers, 675 internal candidates and 190 external hires for NES schools–also known as The New Education System.

Adrianna Brown is an SEL Counselor with the district and she says that she was notified that her position would be eliminated and that she would need to reapply. She says that she has major concerns walking into the unknown of whether or not she’ll be employed come the next school year. “You can actually kind of sense the hostility in the workplace because people are very on edge and they don’t know if they’re gonna have a job come the Fall. When you have children to feed and bills to pay, that can make someone very anxious if someone is struggling with mental health issues, that can push them over the edge,” Brown said.

In a statement from HISD in regards to the eliminated positions, the district said,

“We are currently implementing a central office reorganization to optimize resources within our school district. As part of this effort, all central office teams will be evaluated to maximize resources and efficacy. The Superintendent previewed the elimination of 500-600 positions in the academic and Human Resources offices, but all teams will be evaluated and reorganized before the end of July. The objective is to rightsize our central office, ensuring efficiency, financial stability, and the pursuit of our educational goals. All employees will have the opportunity to apply for new positions, and once the rehiring process is completed we will share more data about the central office workforce. “