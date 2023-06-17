HOUSTON (KIAH) – Many kids rely on their schools for their meals; but now that the summer break has started, Houston Independent School District (HISD) will provide breakfast and lunch for children ages one to 18 as part of their summer meals program.

Any child can receive a free meal. They do not need to be in summer school, nor do they need a school ID or paperwork. Parents will need to pay a small fee if they wish to eat.

CW39 sat down with Hernan Urrego, HISD Nutrition Services Manager, to explain the details.

To find a school and service times, go to houstonisd.org/summermeals.