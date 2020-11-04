HISD Opens Another Weekly Food Distribution Site

HOUSTON (CW39) With many families still struggling to put food on the table during this pandemic, Houston Independent School District is stepping in again, to fill that important need.

HISD Nutrition Services is opening a third location, to distribute students meals and other supplies for needy families.

Starting Wednesday, November 11th, Barnett Stadium, located at 6800 Fairway Drive, will host a weekly Neighborhood Supersite from 2pm to 6pm. HISD already has two other locations operating on Saturdays. One at Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center and the other at Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center.

Distributions will be held on most Wednesdays and Saturdays through December. The sites will be closed Nov. 25 and 28 for Thanksgiving, and Dec. 23, 26, and Dec. 30 for the winter holiday.

Distributions will be held on most Wednesdays and Saturdays through December. The sites will be closed Nov. 25 and 28 for Thanksgiving, and Dec. 23, 26, and Dec. 30 for the winter holiday.

Community food and supplies are available to all. Student meals are available to any child who is between the ages of 1 and 18 and engaged in virtual learning. If children are not in the car, families must provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district for each child needing meals.

For a complete list of student meals and community distribution times and locations, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals