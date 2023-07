HOUSTON (KIAH) — Monday is the deadline for Houston ISD schools to opt into a reform plan implemented after the state takeover.

It’s called the New Education System, or NES.

So far, 28 schools were selected for the program, but as many as 60 may voluntarily sign up.

The average salary for teachers working under the system is $85,000.

The NES model is the same system that received mixed reviews during Superintendent Mike Miles’ time in charge of Dallas ISD.