HOUSTON (KIAH) —The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Houston ISD over alleged pay discrimination.
The lawsuit claims the district violated federal law, when it paid female senior Career and Technical Education program specialists lower wages than male counterparts.
The lawsuit says this goes back to at least February 2019.
HISD says it cannot comment on a pending legal matter.
